The Racine County Economic Development Corporation has announced their 2020 Annual Award Winners. The 2021 RCEDC Annual Meeting will be held live from Foxconn’s High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe on June 3 at 12:30 p.m.

Volunteer of the Year

Ralph Malicki

Ralph Malicki’s extensive list of community involvement includes serving as the incoming Chair of United Way of Racine County, Board Chair for Racine Zoological Society, Board Chair for Racine County Food Bank, Board Member for Real Racine, Board Member for Downtown Racine Corporation, and Board Member for Crime Stoppers.

Development Projects of the Year

Ashley Capital and Hillwood

Ashley Capital secured Amazon in its 438,300 sf facility in Sturtevant’s Enterprise Business Park, which served as a catalyst to begin construction of its third spec facility in the park.

Securing Amazon as their tenant, Hillwood completed the construction and leasing of multiple buildings totaling 873,600 sf in Yorkville’s Grandview Business Park.

Lenders of the Year

Robert Pieroni and David La Duke

Robert Pieroni is the VP of Commercial Banking at Community State Bank, and this year’s SE Wisconsin Lender of the Year.

David La Duke is the VP of Business Banking at Oostburg State Bank, and this year’s NE Wisconsin Lender of the Year