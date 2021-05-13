Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
And if you believe in the value of journalism — that it should help, not exploit — please consider becoming a paid member of the Racine County Eye today. We can’t do this work without you.
The Racine County Economic Development Corporation has announced their 2020 Annual Award Winners. The 2021 RCEDC Annual Meeting will be held live from Foxconn’s High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe on June 3 at 12:30 p.m.
Volunteer of the Year
Ralph Malicki
Ralph Malicki’s extensive list of community involvement includes serving as the incoming Chair of United Way of Racine County, Board Chair for Racine Zoological Society, Board Chair for Racine County Food Bank, Board Member for Real Racine, Board Member for Downtown Racine Corporation, and Board Member for Crime Stoppers.
Development Projects of the Year
Ashley Capital and Hillwood
Ashley Capital secured Amazon in its 438,300 sf facility in Sturtevant’s Enterprise Business Park, which served as a catalyst to begin construction of its third spec facility in the park.
Securing Amazon as their tenant, Hillwood completed the construction and leasing of multiple buildings totaling 873,600 sf in Yorkville’s Grandview Business Park.
Lenders of the Year
Robert Pieroni and David La Duke
Robert Pieroni is the VP of Commercial Banking at Community State Bank, and this year’s SE Wisconsin Lender of the Year.
David La Duke is the VP of Business Banking at Oostburg State Bank, and this year’s NE Wisconsin Lender of the Year