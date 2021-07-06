WISCONSIN – The Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) is pleased to welcome two new professionals to its lending staff, Dillon Voltz and Akayna Morrison. RCEDC has seen a steady increase in its loan volume over the last two years. With a goal of maintaining exceptional customer service, this staff expansion will allow RCEDC to continue to meet the needs of area businesses and lenders.

Voltz will join the Green Bay office as a loan officer and Morrison will join the Racine office as a credit analyst.

Voltz, a UW – River Falls graduate, majored in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance. Over the past three years, Voltz built an established portfolio in Northeast Wisconsin as a commercial lender at the Bank of Luxemburg.

Voltz’s love for nature and passion for small business lending drew him to BLP’s Green Bay location, closer to Lake Michigan and in the center of the region’s developing business market.

As a loan officer, Voltz will primarily focus on growing and underwriting BLP’s Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 loan program – available throughout Wisconsin.

“I’m proud to join the BLP team, as they have a reputation for quality customer service in Northeast Wisconsin,” said Voltz. “They are known for their open and honest communication, allowing Wisconsin businesses to easily understand and trust their products and services.”

Morrison, a recent from UW – Milwaukee, worked as an accounts payable specialist at Eversana and Komatsu. As BLP’s credit analyst, Morrison will focus on loan pre-processing, which includes screening and managing loan applications. This allows BLP to expedite the timeliness of applications and increase overall efficiency with their loan management systems.

“I chose RCEDC for the opportunity to help small businesses expand and prosper,” said Morrison. “I’m excited to grow my career here, and I truly believe our work will fuel my passion for helping small businesses thrive.”

For businesses and lenders interested in learning more about BLP’s programs and how to apply, you can contact Morrison at akayna@blp504.org. For those interested in learning more about the SBA 504 program, you can dillon@blp504.org.