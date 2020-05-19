The Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) invites local business representatives to watch a free webinar series designed to help manage issues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series, developed in partnership with MRA and M3, includes presentations on change management, communication, safety, and staff re-engagement. The recorded webinars can be found on RCEDC’s website (rcedc.org/key-strategies-to-re-engage-your-workforce-after-covid-19).



The webinar series will conclude with a live session at 9 a.m. this Thursday (May 21). The session’s speakers will include David Navin, President of Spee Dee Packaging, Yorkville, as well as representatives from MRA and the RCEDC. For more information, and to register for this live event, follow the link listed above.



The RCEDC, a private, non-profit organization, provides Racine County businesses with technical and financial resources. In addition to the current webinar series, other RCEDC leadership training resources include the CEO Roundtable, which is a peer learning, a facilitator-led program that meets 10 times per year. Additionally, RCEDC, in partnership with RAMAC, continues to offer the Living as a Leader program that meets monthly and includes one-on-one coaching in combination with class training. Racine County’s Matching Grant Program offsets the cost to attend these training programs.

For more information about the leadership training resources, contact Laura Million at lmillion@rcedc.org.

