In February, we’ll be launching a real estate newsletter that will feature dashboards with recent property sales, home listings, and average home sales. We’ll also pair our commercial and residential real estate stories to attract the best audience.
People interested in buying a home or sprucing up their current home can sign-up for our exclusive content around DIY projects, property transfers, and wow houses. Check out our real estate section to see what we already do.
Sponsorship opportunities
- Video sponsorship (30-second ad spot): $750/month
- Banner ad (Top): $500/month
- 300 x 600 (in article): $400/month
- 728 x 90 (in article): $300/month
- 300 x 250 ad (bottom of the article): $200.
- Friends2Follow rotating cube ad: $150
Bundles
- Page sponsorship, banner ad, and sponsored column: $1,000.
- Page sponsorship, 729 x 90, and sponsored column: $500
- Page sponsorship, and sponsored column: $300
- Ad on a newsletter banner ad $25/per 1,000 sign-ups.
Interested? Contact Denise Lockwood at (262) 504-9570.
Love what we do?
In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/