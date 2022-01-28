Seventy-four properties valued at about $16 million changed hands between Jan. 17 through Jan. 21, according to the Racine County Registrar of Deeds.

Here are some of the Racine County real estate sales highlights

  • Kevin Marchetti, sold 1450 Superior St., Racine, to Pedro D. and Barbara Jenelle Monoz for $16,000.
  • Willick Enterprises LLC, sold 6533 Foxtail Land, Burlington, to Phillip Anderson for $25,000.
  • Blackstar Stability Distressed Debt Fund LLC, sold 2122 Mead St., Mount Pleasant, to Benito Acosta for $41,200.
  • Mahr Rahman Revocable Trust, sold 6521 Heritage Ave, Mount Pleasant, to Steven Baum for $400,000.
PROPERTY ADDRESSMUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
6533 Foxtail LandBurlington$ 25,000.00
3504 English Settlement Ave SBurlington$ 130,000.00
7745 Big Pine LnBurlington$ 140,000.00
125 McHenry StBurlington$ 249,000.00
6915 Dale Dr 26Caledonia$ 155,000.00
7320 Cliffside DrCaledonia$ 220,000.00
6842 Brian DrCaledonia$ 230,000.00
5414 Charles StCaledonia$ 275,000.00
4540 Tabor RdCaledonia$ 294,500.00
3007 Deer Creek DrCaledonia$ 412,000.00
910 Horner DrCaledonia$ 427,900.00
2520 Lincoln AveDover$ 82,500.00
2321 Marshall SqDover$ 272,500.00
3434 Oak Tree LnElmwood Park$ 295,000.00
2122 Mead StMount Pleasant$ 41,200.00
6818 Durand AveMount Pleasant$ 104,900.00
857 Boulder Trl 905Mount Pleasant$ 155,900.00
1512 Walter AveMount Pleasant$ 164,900.00
4238-8 Taylor Harbour WMount Pleasant$ 231,900.00
3139 Elwood DriveMount Pleasant$ 274,000.00
3172 Stephen RdMount Pleasant$ 310,000.00
2107 Summerset DrMount Pleasant$ 359,900.00
2035 N Newman RdMount Pleasant$ 361,000.00
7108 Creekside CtMount Pleasant$ 377,900.00
6521 Heritage AveMount Pleasant$ 400,000.00
26727 Denoon RdNorway$ 250,000.00
27138 Long Lake RdNorway$ 340,000.00
26211-26213 Nordic Ridge DrNorway$ 375,000.00
1450 Superior StRacine$ 16,000.00
428 Park View DrRacine$ 40,500.00
1824 Taylor AveRacine$ 55,133.00
908 Tenth StRacine$ 69,000.00
254 Luedtke AveRacine$ 75,000.00
1725 Blake AveRacine$ 80,000.00
3522 Durand AveRacine$ 82,200.00
1823 Taylor AveRacine$ 90,000.00
1244 Superior StRacine$ 95,000.00
1625 Flett AveRacine$ 99,500.00
2107 Virginia StRacine$ 110,000.00
1219 Oregon StRacine$ 115,000.00
2200 Olive StreetRacine$ 119,000.00
3404 Fourth AveRacine$ 125,000.00
6622 Charles StRacine$ 125,000.00
3533 Douglas AveRacine$ 125,000.00
4202 Erie StRacine$ 125,000.00
4215 20th StRacine$ 127,000.00
2101 Yout StRacine$ 133,500.00
4004 Wright AveRacine$ 140,000.00
2204 St Clair StRacine$ 140,500.00
2212 Erie StRacine$ 147,000.00
1701 Wisconsin St Unit 4Racine$ 153,000.00
1111 Jefferson StRacine$ 154,000.00
2337 Gillen StRacine$ 155,000.00
2904 Glendale AveRacine$ 164,900.00
2223 Charles StRacine$ 175,000.00
3551 Douglas AveRacine$ 195,000.00
3412 Washington AveRacine$ 200,000.00
413 West BlvdRacine$ 205,000.00
1007 Lombard AveRacine$ 229,900.00
469 Shoreland DriveRacine$ 288,000.00
3736 Tenth AveRacine$ 350,000.00
1728 College AveRacine$ 425,000.00
2900 Russet StRacine$ 430,000.00
12000 County Hwy GRaymond$ 425,000.00
30913 Vergon DrRochester$ 466,500.00
1513 92nd St unit 46Sturtevant$ 120,000.00
1700 96th stSturtevant$ 155,000.00
3817 Princeton WaySturtevant$ 355,000.00
21119 N Cape StUnion Grove$ 158,743.00
490 18th AveUnion Grove$ 350,000.00
2035 Norfolk CourtUnion Grove$ 459,000.00
412 Whippletree LnWaterford$ 270,550.00
19010 County Line RdYorkville$ 250,000.00
2502 Sylvania AveYorkville$ 375,000.00

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.