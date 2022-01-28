Seventy-four properties valued at about $16 million changed hands between Jan. 17 through Jan. 21, according to the Racine County Registrar of Deeds.
Here are some of the Racine County real estate sales highlights
- Kevin Marchetti, sold 1450 Superior St., Racine, to Pedro D. and Barbara Jenelle Monoz for $16,000.
- Willick Enterprises LLC, sold 6533 Foxtail Land, Burlington, to Phillip Anderson for $25,000.
- Blackstar Stability Distressed Debt Fund LLC, sold 2122 Mead St., Mount Pleasant, to Benito Acosta for $41,200.
- Mahr Rahman Revocable Trust, sold 6521 Heritage Ave, Mount Pleasant, to Steven Baum for $400,000.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|6533 Foxtail Land
|Burlington
|$ 25,000.00
|3504 English Settlement Ave S
|Burlington
|$ 130,000.00
|7745 Big Pine Ln
|Burlington
|$ 140,000.00
|125 McHenry St
|Burlington
|$ 249,000.00
|6915 Dale Dr 26
|Caledonia
|$ 155,000.00
|7320 Cliffside Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 220,000.00
|6842 Brian Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 230,000.00
|5414 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$ 275,000.00
|4540 Tabor Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 294,500.00
|3007 Deer Creek Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 412,000.00
|910 Horner Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 427,900.00
|2520 Lincoln Ave
|Dover
|$ 82,500.00
|2321 Marshall Sq
|Dover
|$ 272,500.00
|3434 Oak Tree Ln
|Elmwood Park
|$ 295,000.00
|2122 Mead St
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 41,200.00
|6818 Durand Ave
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 104,900.00
|857 Boulder Trl 905
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 155,900.00
|1512 Walter Ave
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 164,900.00
|4238-8 Taylor Harbour W
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 231,900.00
|3139 Elwood Drive
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 274,000.00
|3172 Stephen Rd
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 310,000.00
|2107 Summerset Dr
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 359,900.00
|2035 N Newman Rd
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 361,000.00
|7108 Creekside Ct
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 377,900.00
|6521 Heritage Ave
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 400,000.00
|26727 Denoon Rd
|Norway
|$ 250,000.00
|27138 Long Lake Rd
|Norway
|$ 340,000.00
|26211-26213 Nordic Ridge Dr
|Norway
|$ 375,000.00
|1450 Superior St
|Racine
|$ 16,000.00
|428 Park View Dr
|Racine
|$ 40,500.00
|1824 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$ 55,133.00
|908 Tenth St
|Racine
|$ 69,000.00
|254 Luedtke Ave
|Racine
|$ 75,000.00
|1725 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$ 80,000.00
|3522 Durand Ave
|Racine
|$ 82,200.00
|1823 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$ 90,000.00
|1244 Superior St
|Racine
|$ 95,000.00
|1625 Flett Ave
|Racine
|$ 99,500.00
|2107 Virginia St
|Racine
|$ 110,000.00
|1219 Oregon St
|Racine
|$ 115,000.00
|2200 Olive Street
|Racine
|$ 119,000.00
|3404 Fourth Ave
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|6622 Charles St
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|3533 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|4202 Erie St
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|4215 20th St
|Racine
|$ 127,000.00
|2101 Yout St
|Racine
|$ 133,500.00
|4004 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$ 140,000.00
|2204 St Clair St
|Racine
|$ 140,500.00
|2212 Erie St
|Racine
|$ 147,000.00
|1701 Wisconsin St Unit 4
|Racine
|$ 153,000.00
|1111 Jefferson St
|Racine
|$ 154,000.00
|2337 Gillen St
|Racine
|$ 155,000.00
|2904 Glendale Ave
|Racine
|$ 164,900.00
|2223 Charles St
|Racine
|$ 175,000.00
|3551 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$ 195,000.00
|3412 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$ 200,000.00
|413 West Blvd
|Racine
|$ 205,000.00
|1007 Lombard Ave
|Racine
|$ 229,900.00
|469 Shoreland Drive
|Racine
|$ 288,000.00
|3736 Tenth Ave
|Racine
|$ 350,000.00
|1728 College Ave
|Racine
|$ 425,000.00
|2900 Russet St
|Racine
|$ 430,000.00
|12000 County Hwy G
|Raymond
|$ 425,000.00
|30913 Vergon Dr
|Rochester
|$ 466,500.00
|1513 92nd St unit 46
|Sturtevant
|$ 120,000.00
|1700 96th st
|Sturtevant
|$ 155,000.00
|3817 Princeton Way
|Sturtevant
|$ 355,000.00
|21119 N Cape St
|Union Grove
|$ 158,743.00
|490 18th Ave
|Union Grove
|$ 350,000.00
|2035 Norfolk Court
|Union Grove
|$ 459,000.00
|412 Whippletree Ln
|Waterford
|$ 270,550.00
|19010 County Line Rd
|Yorkville
|$ 250,000.00
|2502 Sylvania Ave
|Yorkville
|$ 375,000.00