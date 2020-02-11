Want to find out how much real estate is going for in Racine County? Between Jan. 27 through Jan. 31, 56 properties changed hands totaling about $11 million, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office.

Kevin and Wendy Coey purchased the former Max Bar, 3101 Douglas Ave., for $95,000.

The Cerebral Palsy Agency of Racine County purchased Arise Christian Stores, 3312 Washington Avenue, for $150,000.

FCPT Acquisitions LLC, of Mill Valley, CA, purchased a commercial building at 5930 Washington Ave., for $2.045 million.

Click on the interactive map to see what the properties sold for.

