Want to find out how much real estate is going for in Racine County? Between Jan. 27 through Jan. 31, 56 properties changed hands totaling about $11 million, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office.
- Kevin and Wendy Coey purchased the former Max Bar, 3101 Douglas Ave., for $95,000.
- The Cerebral Palsy Agency of Racine County purchased Arise Christian Stores, 3312 Washington Avenue, for $150,000.
- FCPT Acquisitions LLC, of Mill Valley, CA, purchased a commercial building at 5930 Washington Ave., for $2.045 million.
Click on the interactive map to see what the properties sold for.
