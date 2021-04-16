After 2020, a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed most events, Real Racine – Racine County’s destination marketing organization – is ready for a rebound.

“During a time of social distancing and summer travel, we want to provide you with tips to still have fun, but safely,” the organization states on its website.

During the past year, Real Racine has devoted its website and social media pages to help visitors and residents keep up with patronizing local events and businesses. Meanwhile, staying safe from the COVID-19 virus. For example, the organization has a list of local restaurants with carryout options available here.

For this spring and summer, Real Racine has also planned a wide variety of outdoor events for participants and spectators alike.

“The overwhelming majority of people are excited to have events back. They are interested and engaged in the community and want the ability to get out and participate. However, nearly everyone’s enthusiasm is paired with the requirement that events are safe,” says Cari Greving, Real Racine events and marketing director.

Real Racine Activities

American Junior Golf Association Preview Tournament, Meadowbrook Country Club, Mount Pleasant. May 7-9

All-In Volleyball Junior Tournament, North Beach, Racine June 5-6

Lacrosse America North Zone Tournament, SCORe (Soccer Complex of Racine), Franksville. June 19-20

EVP Beach Volleyball, North Beach, Racine. June 19

EPIC Volleyball Tournament, North Beach, Racine. June 26

All-In Junior Volleyball Tournament, North Beach, Racine. June 27

Badger Region Volleyball Qualifier, North Beach, Racine. July 10

All-In Volleyball Junior Tournament, North Beach, Racine. July 11

Hurst/Oldsmobile Annual Car Show July 14-19

All-In Junior Volleyball Tournament, North Beach, Racine. July 17

JVA Beach Volleyball Tournament, North Beach, Racine. July 30-Aug. 1

Badger Region Volleyball Championship, North Beach, Racine Aug. 7-8

T-10 Sailboat Regatta, Racine Yacht Club, Racine. Aug. 19-22

Midwest Tandem Bicycle Rally, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Mount Pleasant. Sept. 3-6

Girls Chicago Cup Labor Day Soccer Showcase, SCORe (Soccer Complex of Racine), Franksville. Sept. 3-5

The Olympian 5k/10k, Racine lakefront. Sept. 4

Mount Pleasant Day, Mount Pleasant Village Campus. Sept. 11



For more about Real Racine, including an ongoing county-wide events calendar, visit: http://www.realracine.com/

Stay In The Know With RCE

Check out part one of the spring and summer 2021 events here. For more events and activities happening in Racine County, visit our events calendar here. Read about different celebrations happening by becoming a subscriber to the Racine County Eye. You can also explore the Celebrations page here.

Rating: 5 out of 5.