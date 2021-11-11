Real Racine, the county’s destination marketing organization (DMO), was among 120 Wisconsin organizations awarded a total of $15 million in grants from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program recipients, announced by Gov. Tony Evers’ office on Wednesday, will help the local DMOs attract regional, national, and international visitors to the state.

Real Racine (Racine County Convention & Visitors Bureau) will receive $426,687. The county’s DMO operates the visitor center at I-94 and Highway 20 in Yorkville, supports special events and conducts advertising campaigns.

“Together with our local Destination Marketing Organizations, we are at a critical moment in the tourism recovery, and these funds will jumpstart Wisconsin’s tourism recovery that will uplift local economies and hospitality workers,” Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers said in a news release. “Wisconsin’s $17.3 billion tourism industry is not just big fun, it’s also big business.”

Other area organizations receiving Destination Marketing Grant Programs awards were: Kenosha Tourism Corp. ($322,589), Downtown Kenosha Inc. ($13,040) and Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitor Bureau Inc. ($53,686).

About Real Racine

“Real Racine (Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau) is the accredited 501c-6 non-profit destination marketing organization that oversees tourism promotion and development in Racine County, Wisconsin.”

In addition to operating the Real Racine Visitor Center at 14015 Washington Avenue (Hwy 20), Sturtevant, Wisconsin, Real Racine is in charge of marketing “to leisure, meeting/convention, group tour, and sports markets.” Speical event planning, promotion and production, is also part of their scope of influence. The EVP Beach Volleyball tour, Real Racine International Triathlon and Open House Racine County are three of their major events.