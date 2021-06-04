Unless you manage a building, you probably don’t realize all the reasons to manage air pressure in commercial buildings. From automatic doors to HVAC systems, these technologies have advanced to improve our way of life and protect us while we are indoors for long periods of time. Keep reading to find out how building designers control pressure in commercial buildings.

Improve Indoor Air Quality

The pressure inside a building should be greater than the air pressure outside. When you maintain a greater internal air pressure in your commercial building, you can prevent more dust, dirt, and chemicals from coming inside your facility. For instance, many commercial buildings have automatic doors that push the external air that comes inside back outside when the doors close.

Avoid Leaking Clean Air

If you operate an old building, it may leak some of the air that you pump into it. As more clean air leaks from your building, your HVAC must push more of it into your building to maintain the pressure. You can use a duct static pressure sensor to measure and monitor the air pressure level in any given space to assess if you may have a leak. Think of a building like a blow-up mattress; the fewer places there are for clean air to leak out, the less you will need to pump into your space.

Boost Insulation

You may operate a building in which you need to monitor both positive and negative pressure spaces. Positive pressure prevents hot air from leaking into your building during warm months, ensuring your staff and equipment do not overheat. On the other hand, negative pressure allows outside air into the building, which you can use during the winter to maintain humidity levels in certain cases.

Maintain Negative Pressure Areas

As stated, many buildings need negative pressure spaces. For instance, food prep areas, bathrooms, maintenance closets, and other places where you need to quickly release chemicals and fumes should not be pressurized. Use exhaust fans in these spaces. Many commercial buildings require both negative and positive pressure areas throughout their buildings and must have HVAC systems designed for both.

Managing a building requires mindfulness and the ability to think in terms of the big picture. Not all buildings are designed with air quality in mind and may need upgrades to meet modern standards. Understand the many reasons to manage air pressure in commercial buildings to stay ahead of your competition, retain top talent, and attract the best clients.