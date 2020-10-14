Advertisements

The presence of trees on a property is often highly admired and sought after by homeowners. In fact, having healthy, beautiful trees has been known to greatly increase the value of a home by several percentage points. However, while trees often add beauty and some much-needed shade to one’s property, there are some instances where it is beneficial to have them removed. If you’re questioning whether to get rid of a tree or not, here are some of the main reasons why you should remove a tree from your backyard.

The Tree Is Diseased

If your tree becomes diseased, its unsightly appearance should be the least of your worries. Often, infected trees can spread their disease to other healthy plants and trees on your property. To prevent a full-on outbreak from harming all the vegetation in your yard, it is important to remove the diseased tree from your property as soon as possible.

When removing the tree, simply chopping it down won’t suffice. You’ll need to hire a professional removal service or rent a skid steer with a stump bucket and root rake attachment to completely remove the stump and roots and prevent the disease from spreading.

The Tree Is Unsightly

Another reason why you should remove a tree from your backyard is if it is unsightly. Aside from adding shade and privacy to a property, one of the main benefits of having a tree in one’s yard is to help improve the appearance of the property. However, there are several cases when the presence of a tree can detract from a property’s appearance rather than improve it. For example, if a tree became greatly damaged by storms or animals and is looking worse for wear, it may be a good idea to have it removed.

The Tree Poses a Threat To Your Property and Safety

In some instances, a tree can pose a serious threat to your property and safety. In such cases, it should be removed immediately to prevent home damage or a trip to the hospital. For example, if a tree is dead, it’s structural integrity may become compromised. As a result, its chances of falling onto your house or a person are greatly increased.

Even if a tree is alive and well, it can still pose a safety threat. If the tree is very large and is located too close to your home, one storm could knock one of its branches off right onto your roof and cause a lot of damage.