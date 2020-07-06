Unless you’re running your business out of a cave, you probably rely on the internet like everyone else. Although, this just in––there are different ways to get the internet in your business. You could have a wired or wireless network; heaven forbid you’re still connecting via DSL. But like any other technology, innovation is paving the way for bigger and better things, and that’s where fiber optics came in. Unlike DSL or traditional copper wire cables that transfer data using electrical pulses, fiber optics transfer data using light. Below we discuss several reasons your business needs fiber optic internet. Read on to learn more.

Speed and reliability

The most common reason businesses begin using fiber optic networks is because they significantly boost your download speeds. Because fiber optic cables transfer data using pulses of light instead of electricity, information can move much faster. Additionally, fiber optics are less susceptible to interference, making them much more reliable. For instance, inclement weather, electromagnetic interference, and radio frequency interference all affect traditional copper cable connections; on the other hand, none of these factors affect fiber optic connections.

Security

Because there’s no physical wire in a fiber optic cable, they don’t produce signals that hackers could tap into. In fact, penetrating and cutting the fiber cable is the only way someone could collect information from a fiber optic network, and doing so would destroy the signal. Alternatively, hacking copper networks is much more common because it’s so much easier. All hackers have to do is collect data from the radiating signals or tap into the cable which won’t break as easily as a fiber optic cable. Businesses can’t afford a data breach and your customers deserve to know that their information is safe, and fiber optics can help you achieve that security.

Reduced latency

Whether you’re working with VoIP phones or merely downloading and uploading large files, fiber optics experience much less latency than any other network option. Latency is not only frustrating to deal with, but it can become a bottleneck and an inefficiency in your business’s daily operations since most of us rely on the internet. Anytime a business can improve their efficiency, they’re one step closer to earning more revenue.

After learning these reasons your business needs fiber optic internet, you’re probably ready to take the plunge into the world of fiber optics. But, before you can begin, you should have a general understanding of the elements of a fiber optic communication system. By understanding these elements, you’ll know what to look for if something were to break or need a repair.