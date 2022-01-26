A rebuilding process has paid off for St. Thomas More boy’s basketball this season. After two seasons of being below .500, the Cavaliers are back in the conversation in the Metro Classic Conference.

“We started a bunch of freshmen and sophomores and really committed to them as well as adding Amari McCotchery and Sekou Konneh,” St. Thomas More head coach John Hoch said. “It has been a three year process, where we are finally seeing some success.”

McCotchery, a sophomore who is already garnering Division 1 interest including an offer from Grambling State, currently leads the team with 376 points and averages 23.5 points per game. He has posted seven different games where he has posted over 20 points including a 47 point effort against Martin Luther on Dec. 18th.

“He is one of the top players in all of Southeastern Wisconsin,” Hoch said of McCotchery. “He is probably the most dangerous player with the ball in his hands. I expect him to continue to learn and grow.”

Senior Drew Reindl and sophomore Sekou Konneh also average double digits for the Cavaliers as Reindl averages around 16 points per game, while Konneh averages around 10 and also averages seven rebounds per contest. Last season, Reindl averaged 14 points per game, which also included his career high of 31 points.

“We brought him up at the end of his freshman year, and we started him when he probably wasn’t ready to start as a sophomore,” Hoch said of Reindl. “Now it is playing dividends. He is a gamer and he has become a better defender than he has been the last couple seasons.”

Currently, Racine St. Cat’s leads the Metro Classic with an 8-1 conference record, but there are six teams with four or more conference wins. St. Thomas More sits at 14-3 overall and are second in the conference with an 8-2 record.

“The conference top to bottom is extremely good and is good once again,” Hoch said. “Every year, it is the best small school conference in the entire state.”

Next week, the Cavaliers play two road games against Shoreland Lutheran and Martin Luther. After the two road contests, St. Thomas More will play four of their last five games at home to close out the regular season.