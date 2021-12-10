Wisconsin residents who receive FoodShare benefits will once again see an additional amount of money in December to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Members will receive a minimum of $95 in additional funds, which is dependent on household size.

The benefits will be added to QUEST cards on Dec. 19, with a letter going out that week to notify members of the additional drop as well as the specific amount allotted to them.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is also checking to make sure that members have received October’s additional COVID-19 relief benefits as well. Members who have not yet received October benefits will get those as early as today, Dec. 10.

In light of recent FoodShare scams reported by the Racine County Eye, please note that this notice comes directly from DHS. Be aware that DHS will not ever offer cash or additional benefits for tasks such as answering surveys.

FoodShare Benefits Information