RACINE COUNTY — A report of a reckless driver Tuesday night in the Village of Caledonia led to the arrest of a 55-year-old Lake Geneva man for his fourth drunken driving offense.

Robert Pinkos, W3540 Highway 50, is free from custody on a $750 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond after he made his initial appearance earlier this week in Racine County Circuit Court.

The fourth offense drunken driving charge, a felony, carries a maximum prison term of six years and a fine of $10,000. Pinkos also faces two felony bail-jumping charges, which each carry a maximum prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine, along with misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and bail jumping.

Pinkos is due back in court Oct. 12, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.

Criminal complaint: Reckless driver reported

A Caledonia Police officer was dispatched to the 8200 block of 6 Mile Road at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a reckless driver. The officer located the defendant’s vehicle and observed as it unsafely deviated from its lane, then went off the roadway on the east side of the street.

When the officer made contact with the reckless driver, identified as Pinkos, the defendant allegedly refused to roll down the window, but the officer could smell an odor of intoxicants, the complaint states. Pinkos continued to refuse to turn off his vehicle and exit, which led to a struggle with police, and eventually, two uses of a Taser to bring the reckless driver into custody.

Because of his three previous drunken driving convictions, Pinkos is limited to a total blood alcohol content of 0.02, the complaint states. A warrant was issued for a legal blood draw, and results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Criminal court records show there currently are two pending cases against Pinkos in Walworth County. In one, he faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and battery or threat to a prosecutor, judge or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Pinkos was released from custody in that case, which stemmed from a May 13, 2020 arrest, on a $10,000 signature bond. He also faces two felony bail-jumping charges and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after his arrest Sept. 16, 2020, also in Walworth County.

