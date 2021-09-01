RACINE – Registration for the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Adult Basketball league will be held Monday, August 30 – Friday, September 24, 2021.  Team registration information and forms may be picked up at the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Rm. 127, or may be printed from the PRCS website at cityofracine.org/ParksRec. Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register a team, managers are required to submit a team registration form with contact information and signatures from seven players.  Team fees are due at the time of registration.  The fee for a team of seven players is $575; additional players may be added for $35 each. 

Once a team is registered, additional players may be added through Friday, October 1, 2021, and again during mid-season registration, November 22 to December 28, 2021 (limit two additional players at mid-season).

League play is on Thursday nights and will begin on October 28, 2021.

Registration is taken at the PRCS office (800 Center St., Rm. 127) Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  Questions and requests for information may be directed to (262) 636-9131.

Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/ and racineparksandrec on Instagram. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.

