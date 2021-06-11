RACINE – Community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Racine and five other locations around Wisconsin will begin reducing hours of operation starting next Monday (June 14), the state Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Friday.

The Racine community-based clinic is located in the former Burlington Coat Factory space in Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave. Other DHS-run clinics that will gradually reduce their hours are in Barron, Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon and Rock counties.

“Standing up these community clinics across Wisconsin was an all-hands on deck effort — and through the dedication from our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, nearly 83,000 shots were put in arms at the sites,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in a news release. “While these clinics will start ramping down, I want to assure everyone that there are still many ways to get vaccinated. We have said this many times before and it still remains true — our top priority is to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all Wisconsinites as possible.”

As of Friday, the DHS reported that 48.9 percent of Wisconsin residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 43.8 percent have completed the vaccination series. Racine County was running slightly behind the state with 45 percent receiving one dose and 39.5 of county residents fully vaccinated.

The DHS community-based vaccination clinics will adjust their hours based on local demand for the vaccine and gradually decrease hours of operations to 1-2 days per week. Hours and days will vary by clinic.

To schedule an appointment and for hours, visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov(link is external) or call toll-free at 1-844-684-1064. The clinics will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to ensure people will be able to complete their vaccine series before the clinics close. All efforts will be made to provide education and secure a second dose for all individuals at an alternative location at the time of vaccination.

