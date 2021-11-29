RACINE – Beginning this week, the Regency Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic, located in the former Burlington Coat Factory space in Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It provides free COVID-19 initial vaccines as well as COVID-19 boosters from all three manufacturers (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment is necessary. Anyone is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine although only the Pfizer vaccine is offered for children ages 5-11.

The Regency Mall site is operated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) in cooperation with the City of Racine Department of Public Health. The clinic had previously been open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

City spokesman Shannon Powell said the expanded clinic hours will continue through December and be re-evaluated in January.

More COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic locations and information

In addition, the Racine Department of Public Health continues to accept appointments for its vaccine clinic at Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. That clinic will be open on Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16.

The department will also hold pop-up vaccine clinics at North Point United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 and at Washington Park High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 (as part of Racine Unified Family Engagement Day).

The City Hall and upcoming pop-up clinics only offer the Pfizer vaccine, available to anyone age 5 and older.

Racine residents who have not yet been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus may receive $100 in incentive gift cards at any of the city vaccine clinics.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in the City of Racine, visit the Stay Safe Racine page on their website.