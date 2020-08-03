As businesses continue to re-open, Express Employment Professionals is putting job seekers to work with its third annual mass interviewing event on Aug. 6—National Interview Day.

National Interview Day was first created by the staffing company and celebrated in 2018 as a new way to recruit and educate job seekers in a historically tight labor market. With temporary business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in March, Express is stepping up, now more than ever, to provide hope through employment.

Participants are encouraged to visit ExpressPros.com/InterviewDay before Aug. 6 and complete an application to expedite the interview process. Applicants will then be contacted for interviews, possibly before Aug. 6, based on the type of work they are seeking, and as always with Express, will never be charged a fee.

“Hiring is ramping up across the country, and Express offices are doing everything they can to help rebuild the workforce,” said Bill Stoller, Express CEO. “We are excited to safely interview interested job seekers this National Interview Day in what has become the employment event of the year.”

The Racine & Kenosha Express franchise office will be hosting interviews from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 6th at their Mount Pleasant location, 1300 S Green Bay Rd. Suite 200, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406. Express specializes in jobs in the office services, light industrial and professional industries.

“The National Interview Day brings out a wide variety of candidates” said Marley Uran, Director of Media Relations at the Racine & Kenosha Express franchise office. “We’re seeing a rich talent pool right now and we’re eager to match them with equally great employers!”

Due to COVID-19, Express Employment Professionals asks all attendees to follow recommended safety guidelines.

“Opportunities are available to get back to work, and our recruiters are ready with a variety of positions,” Stoller said. “No matter the circumstances, Express continues to strive toward putting a million people to work annually!”