Residents with underlying medical conditions who become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 22, can register now on the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry to receive the vaccine at the upcoming Regency Mall clinic.
Residents can register for the clinic by visiting the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov. They will then receive an invite to book an appointment when they are eligible. Individuals can also register by phone by calling toll-free 844-684-1064 (interpreters available for non-English speakers). The community-based vaccination clinic at Regency Mall/former Burlington Coat Factory location will open Tuesday, March 23. Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Appointments for the first week are still available.
According to the DHS, the next eligibility group includes individuals age 16 and over with the following medical conditions:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Obesity, as defined by a body mass index (BMI) of 30-39 kg/m2 (Click here for the CDC’s BMI calculator)
- Overweight, as defined by a BMI of 25-29 kg/m2
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe Obesity (as defined by BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
This new eligibility group joins several populations already eligible for the vaccine, including:
- Front-line health care personnel
- Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities
- Police, fire personnel, and correctional staff
- Adults age 65 and older
- Educators and childcare workers
- People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
- Some public-facing essential workers, including those in the food supply chain such as restaurant, bar, and grocery store workers
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel
- Staff and residents in congregate living facilities.
All residents age 16 and older will be eligible in May. Even those who are not currently eligible can register for the clinic now through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. They will then receive an invite to book an appointment when they become eligible.
For vaccine-related questions and registration support, call toll-free (844) 684-1064.