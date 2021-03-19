Residents with underlying medical conditions who become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 22, can register now on the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry to receive the vaccine at the upcoming Regency Mall clinic.

Residents can register for the clinic by visiting the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov. They will then receive an invite to book an appointment when they are eligible. Individuals can also register by phone by calling toll-free 844-684-1064 (interpreters available for non-English speakers). The community-based vaccination clinic at Regency Mall/former Burlington Coat Factory location will open Tuesday, March 23. Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Appointments for the first week are still available.

According to the DHS, the next eligibility group includes individuals age 16 and over with the following medical conditions:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Obesity, as defined by a body mass index (BMI) of 30-39 kg/m2 (Click here for the CDC’s BMI calculator)

Overweight, as defined by a BMI of 25-29 kg/m2

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (as defined by BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

This new eligibility group joins several populations already eligible for the vaccine, including:

Front-line health care personnel

Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities

Police, fire personnel, and correctional staff

Adults age 65 and older

Educators and childcare workers

People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers, including those in the food supply chain such as restaurant, bar, and grocery store workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Staff and residents in congregate living facilities.

All residents age 16 and older will be eligible in May. Even those who are not currently eligible can register for the clinic now through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. They will then receive an invite to book an appointment when they become eligible.

For vaccine-related questions and registration support, call toll-free (844) 684-1064.