Cancer doesn’t stop even when a pandemic occurs and these patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Relay for Life of Racine will host a gathering from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 via Facebook.

Celebrating, remembering, and honoring those with cancer will look different this year. Click here to tune in.

“We’ll be funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients, and spreading the word about prevention. All so you can live longer — and better,” according to the American Cancer Society website.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

The Wisconsin Relay for Life committee’s goal is to raise $500,000.

The virtual event is possible because of Kohl’s Healthy Families partnership, sponsors, volunteers, and participants.

Familiar with the format, is the Honorary Cancer Survivor and the Hometown Hero of the Week, Lina Edwardson.

Relay for Life goers hug during the 2019 opening ceremony at Campus Park in Mount Pleasant

Creating a Facebook group was helpful for Lina to catalog her journey. This allowed friends and family to support her. The event marks one year since her diagnosis. Declaring she was cancer-free in December was a milestone. Now, she sharing the reality of life after treatment.

How Relay for Life of Racine helps people

Connecting, supporting, and sharing are likewise among the two groups.

Relay for Life goers walk during the event at Campus Park in Mount Pleasant.

“Women 40 years and older should talk to their doctors about scheduling regular mammograms. Overall, cancer screenings are down from normal levels due to COVID19, but cancer hasn’t stopped,” Lina says.

Gathering on Facebook is a way for cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors to safely fight back. The money raised will stay local.

Do you plan on attending the virtual event? Let us know in the comments below.

To read more about the event, visit here. Click here to read Lina’s story. If you want to nominate someone to be the next Hometown Hero of the Week, fill out this form.