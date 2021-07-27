Relay for Life Racine is an annual fundraiser that benefits the American Cancer Society (ACS). The event’s goal is to raise funds for cancer research, honor survivors, support the community, and celebrate Relay for Life’s impact. This local event will take place on August 13 at Mt. Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive. The kick-off starts at 6 p.m. and will follow walking, food, music, silent auctions, camping, and prize drawings.

Relay for Life Racine participants

This event is made possible because of donors and volunteers. Amy Helvick is among the individuals who volunteer their time for Relay for Life Racine. Nearly 20 years ago, her sister was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer. This forever changed her life and led to her involvement with the organization. Helvick is now the Event Lead for Relay for Life Racine. Additionally, she is a team captain for her employer, Johnson Outdoors.

Relay for Life Racine isn’t just for those diagnosed with cancer. It is a community-wide event that also welcomes families, community members, survivors, and anyone looking to get involved.

Get Involved

There are numerous ways to become a part of Relay for Life Racine. It can be as simple as donating to an online fundraiser or coming out to the event. Additional ways to support Relay for Life Racine include:

Create or join a team for Relay for Life Racine 2021 Join here

Dedicate a Luminaria Luminarias honor every life touched by cancer. Dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. When attending a Relay event, the decorated luminarias.

Create a Facebook fundraiser Learn how to here

Attend the Relay for Life Racine FUNraiser at Gerogie Porgies, 5502 Washington Ave, # 100 Racine, WI 53406 Event takes place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on July 28, 2021

Purchase prize drawing tickets Tickets are sold for $10 each or 3 for $25 To sell tickets please contact Tim at 262-939-5173 Prizes include: Grand Prize: Milwaukee Tool Package worth over $3,000 2nd Place: Ocean Kayak with Paddle and PDF 3rd Place: InSinkErator Garbage Disposal 4th Place: InSinkErator Hot Water Dispenser 5th Place: Eskimo Outbreak 450I Ice Fishing Tent 6th Place: $100 Visa Gift Card

Attend the 2nd Annual Golf Outing 18-Hole 4-Person Scramble/Best Ball @ Maplecrest Country Club Shotgun start at noon Cost: $100/person, $400/foursome Price includes golf fees, cart, prizes and Italian buffet, served after golf. Full payment is due with registration form Raffle tickets for sale at the event Win a chance to golf with Green Bay Packer Chris Jacke Win a car with a hole-in-one Additional Raffle prizes,baskets & a 50/50 Contact Tim Graetz (262)939-5173, tjgraetz@yahoo.com or Jenny Langdon (262)930-5043, jennylangdon55@gmail.com for more information



Benefitting the Community

Honorary Survivor cutting ribbon

The American Cancer Society reports that “in 2021, almost 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed.” The funding contributes to breakthrough research and essential services to help individuals through their cancer journeys.

Helvick says, “through research and translating that into action; the American Cancer Society has contributed to a 25% decrease in the overall U.S. cancer death rate since 1991.”

In Wisconsin, patients and caregivers are directly benefitting from these services. A patient program called “Road to Recovery” is taking place in Racine. This program allows cancer patients to get free rides directly to doctor appointments and treatments. Volunteer drivers are responsible for transport. In addition, a $10 donation is encouraged for a ride. Programs like this are a direct result of the funds raised at events such as Relay for Life Racine.

Strength in Numbers

“1 in 3 people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime,” according to Helvick. However, Relay for Life Racine and the American Cancer Society are working together to combat cancer. Relay for Life Racine has currently raised $87,490.13. This number will only continue to grow as the event takes place.

Helvick says, “at least 10 participants have raised $1,000.” Relay for Life is an all-night event. From the very start, Relay for Life has represented a cancer journey. Helvick says, “cancer never sleeps, so neither do we.” Throughout the night, at least one person will continue to walk on the track.

This event is also made possible because of numerous community organizations and supporters. Relay for Life Racine’s community partners:

Kohl’s

Educators Credit Union

InSinkErator

Modine

Andis

R&B Grinding

Meijer

BRP

Shorewest Realtors

Great Northern Corp

Johnson Outdoors

Relay for Life Details

For more information about Relay for Life, visit their website here. Get connected and direct questions to Maddie Petre by emailing maddie.petre@cancer.org or calling 608.888.9622.

