For years, developers in Racine courted city officials with promises of large developments that just didn’t pan out — Machinery Row, Point Blue and @North Beach — to name a few.

Numerous ventures failed due to financing complications, as the deals proved excessively risky while contending with the city’s demanding planning regulations.

But over the last few years, the City has had several wins: Belle City Square, Gold Medal Lofts, the Hotel Verdant, and Hovde Properties.

At a deeper level, there is a more complex narrative unfolding in our community. The city has taken a proactive approach to holding landlords accountable for maintaining their properties. It has provided forgivable loans to revitalize these properties, constructed homes on vacant lots, and, despite the financial drawbacks, sold these homes to stabilize neighborhoods that were once considered risky investments. Here is the latest update on this journey.

Journey into Racine

confronting lead poisoning

Testing for childhood lead poisoning in Racine County dropped to the lowest levels in 5 years, here’s why that’s a problem

At any level, lead is a poisonous neurotoxin and a notorious thief of human potential. Every year, Racine County health officials witness the diagnosis of lead poisoning in over 100 children per year. However, as testing levels decrease, many children remain undiagnosed, resulting in dire consequences. The primary source of…

Keep reading
by Denise Lockwood

Lead-based paint in pre-1978 homes: health risks, signs and safety measures in Racine, Wisconsin

RACINE  — Homeowners residing in houses constructed prior to 1978 might unknowingly be living with lead-based paint, a hazardous substance that can pose significant health risks, especially to children and pregnant women. While the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission banned the sale of lead-based paints for use in residential properties…

Keep reading
by Denise Lockwood

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.