For years, developers in Racine courted city officials with promises of large developments that just didn’t pan out — Machinery Row, Point Blue and @North Beach — to name a few.
Numerous ventures failed due to financing complications, as the deals proved excessively risky while contending with the city’s demanding planning regulations.
But over the last few years, the City has had several wins: Belle City Square, Gold Medal Lofts, the Hotel Verdant, and Hovde Properties.
At a deeper level, there is a more complex narrative unfolding in our community. The city has taken a proactive approach to holding landlords accountable for maintaining their properties. It has provided forgivable loans to revitalize these properties, constructed homes on vacant lots, and, despite the financial drawbacks, sold these homes to stabilize neighborhoods that were once considered risky investments. Here is the latest update on this journey.
Journey into Racine
Local news
