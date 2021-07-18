





Just eats: a foodie guide paradise

We’re making restaurant advertising easy, flexible and engaging.

Southeastern Wisconsin is home to outstanding restaurant experiences, which is why we are introducing our Just Eats pages. This is a bundled advertising package that pairs our unique social media ads, a business directory page, and our seasonal spotlight web-based app.

Introduce your culinary story to our readers for one low price that tells your story in an engaging way. We’ll have three sections: Greater Racine, Greater Kenosha, and Greater Milwaukee.

What you get: A business directory page that you control.

Friends2Follow social media ad (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram)

Listed on our JustEats page

Conversion report page, which will show you how many clicks your website and coupon link received.

Month-to-month: $250/month Want to try us out for a few months? That's cool. We know you need to see the value to determine whether an ad campaign is working. We recommend allowing using this advertising campaign for at least three months. Please note that these plans automatically renew until canceled. Annual: $1,500/year Save 50% Sign-up for a year, pay us upfront and we'll only charge you for six months. The details: Good now through July 31, 2021.

Only 25 spots are available.

Use promo code: JustEats Please note that these plans automatically renew until canceled.