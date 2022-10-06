RACINE — A Racine woman could spend almost a year in jail because she allegedly violated a restraining order against her.

Christina Higa, 60, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single misdemeanor count of violating a harassment restraining order. If convicted, she faces up to nine months in jail or $10,000 in fines.

Restraining order violation phoned in

According to the criminal complaint, police were called on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to a residence in the 3300 block of Michigan Boulevard by a man who said Higa was at his house and that he had a restraining order against her. Higa was in the man’s driveway and refused to leave until officers arrived.

Higa was assigned a $750 signature bond and ordered to stay away from the man. She will next be in court on Dec. 12 for a status conference.

