Statement from Gary Mitchell, President of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, regarding the decision of Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson to convene a hearing on Wednesday, December 16 about “Irregularities in the 2020 Election”:

Senator Johnson needs to get his priorities in order and do his job for the people of Wisconsin.

We are still in the middle of a pandemic that has killed thousands of people in Wisconsin, 92% of whom were 60 and older. People are suffering, small businesses are struggling and thousands are unemployed.

Instead of working for us, Senator Johnson is spending his time and our tax dollars promoting baseless conspiracy theories and now holding a hearing in Washington, DC on non-existent voter fraud.

He and every other senator know that the Electoral College voted this week and Joe Biden is our President-elect. Senator Johnson is fully aware that the election ballots in Wisconsin and all other states and the District of Columbia have been counted, in some cases re-counted, and certified. The U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed that there was no widespread voter fraud.

Unfortunately, this is the kind of stunt we’ve come to expect from Senator Johnson. He also held a hearing on unproven COVID-19 cures, allowed vaccine critics to testify, and questioned scientifically proven prevention measures like wearing masks and social distancing. This is dangerous and disappointing. The people of Wisconsin, especially our seniors, deserve better.

