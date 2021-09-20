… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
With no shareholders or billionaire owners, we can provide trustworthy journalism that focuses on helping readers.
Unlike many others, Racine County Eye’s journalism is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe in information equality. Greater numbers of people can keep track of events, understand their impact on people and communities, and become inspired to take meaningful action.
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Racine County Eye from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering the Reuse-Your-Shoes program as part of “Make-A-Difference” day on Saturday, October 16.
The Reuse-Your-Shoes Recycling Program allows citizens to donate their athletic shoes. The goal is to save landfill space and conserve resources. Shoes must be free of mud and dry. All athletic shoes are accepted with the exception of shoes containing metal parts; cleats, spikes, thongs, sandals, pumps, dress shoes and boots. Additionally, shoes must not be in plastic bags or tied together.
To make a donation, drop off athletic shoes at barrels located in the Dr. M.L. King Community Center, 1134 Dr. M.L. King Dr., the parking lot between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., on Saturday, October 16.
For more information about the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) click here. PRCS may also be found on Facebook here.
Local News
For more local news visit the Racine County Eye. Direct questions and comments to Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com.