The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering the Reuse-Your-Shoes program as part of “Make-A-Difference” day on Saturday, October 16.

The Reuse-Your-Shoes Recycling Program allows citizens to donate their athletic shoes. The goal is to save landfill space and conserve resources. Shoes must be free of mud and dry. All athletic shoes are accepted with the exception of shoes containing metal parts; cleats, spikes, thongs, sandals, pumps, dress shoes and boots. Additionally, shoes must not be in plastic bags or tied together.

To make a donation, drop off athletic shoes at barrels located in the Dr. M.L. King Community Center, 1134 Dr. M.L. King Dr., the parking lot between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., on Saturday, October 16.

