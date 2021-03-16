The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering the Reuse-Your-Shoes program as part of “Earth Day” activities on Saturday, April 24th.

This unique program allows citizens to donate used athletic shoes to save landfill space and help conserve resources. So, all brands of used, dry, mud-free athletic shoes are acceptable.

Shoes containing metal parts will not be accepted. For example, cleats, spikes, thongs, sandals, pumps, dress shoes, and boots; shoes in plastic bags or tied together.

Athletic shoes may be dropped off at barrels located in the parking lot at the Dr. M.L. King Community Center, 1134 Dr. M.L. King Dr. Further, drop-off times are between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Information about PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm. 127; or by calling (262) 636-9131. PRCS may also be found on Facebook.

