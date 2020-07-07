Rev. Barbara J. Nettles, 76, died at her residence on Sunday, June 28. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, April 21, 1944 daughter of the late Steven and Doris (Nee: Lybrand) Scott.

Barbara was raised in District Heights, Maryland and graduated from Suitland High School, “Class of 1962”. She furthered her education, earning her degree in elementary education, from the University South Carolina, “1966”. At this time, she met Willard Hutchinson Walker Nettles Jr. and was united in marriage March 23, 1967. Returning to school, Barbara was a graduate from Boston University, School of Theology, “1980”. Her ministry brought her to preside as Pastor at Christ Church, Racine, Faith Church, Milwaukee and lastly at Union Grove United Methodist.

Barbara was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was very health-oriented and was a Pilates Instructor. Her passions were cooking, photography, and genealogy. Above all, she cherished time with her family and will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her husband, Willard of 53 years, sons, Brian and Scott, her extended family, Audreyanna (Michael) Simpson, grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Adon and Angelo; brother-in-law, John Arthur Eugene Nettles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Percy and Lilian Lybrand.

Due to the current health pandemic, a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the church at a time. A Memorial Service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held Saturday, July 11, 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main Street, with Rev. Jakes Voker officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held at the family cemetery in South Carolina. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.