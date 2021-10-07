Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser invites the community to celebrate the completion of new amenities at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Tuesday, Oct . 12.

Attendees are invited to attend and listen to remarks from local stakeholders and longtime supporters of the project.

“ As its name suggests, Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is dedicated to honoring veterans while also emphasizing environmentally sustainable living, education, and recreation,” Kreuser said. “ This park will serve as a tribute to veterans, and a center for the whole community to gather, reflect and recreate.

The festivities will kick off at noon with ceremonial music played by the Wilmot High School Wind Ensemble, led by Director John Sorensen. A flag ceremony will follow remarks by the county executive. Following the program, the public will be invited to take a self-guided tour of the site at their own leisure.

Event attendees should enter through the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park Honor Plaza Entrance, located at 36290 Bassett Road (Highway F), about a half-mile west of Highway KD (352 nd Avenue).

Members of the veteran’s workgroup and county officials have been working diligently to plan the development of the site since 2020, said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins. Development work completed this year includes the construction of a new parkway entrance off Highway F, an Honor Plaza and adjacent parking lot overlooking much of the park, and roughly three miles of new multiuse trails.

Development was partially funded through Wisconsin Department of Resources Knowles – Nelson Stewardship Program funds. “We are very pleased to add this new gem to our parks system, and we’re looking forward to improving it further in the future,” Collins said. “Thanks to the veterans who have been involved in the planning of this park, and to the County Board and the community for its support for this project.” For more details on Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park and other county parks locations, amenities and activities, please visit the Kenosha County Parks’ website, call 262 – 857 – 1869, or check us out on Facebook here.

