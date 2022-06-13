Richard Bong State Recreation Area is participating in Pollinator Week. This annual celebration takes place from June 20 through 26 and aims to create awareness about pollinator health. The Bong’s Naturalist Association strives to connect people with Racine County’s only state recreation area. Through the celebration of Pollinator Week, they are continuing their efforts to promote the conservation, educational, interpretative, and recreational goals of Richard Bong State Recreation Area.

This volunteer group has an established partnership with the park that allows these local natural resources to be maintained and explored. During pollinator week, the group is hoping to do just that: celebrate and get community members involved.

Interested in exploring what pollinator week at Richard Bong State Recreation Area looks like? Here are 3 ways you can get involved:

1. Learn

Whether you’re an outdoorsy person or someone who is looking to get their feet in the water, you can never have enough knowledge. Pollinator week is a great time to learn about what pollinators are, who they help, and how we can protect them.

In addition to online resources, visiting Richard Bong State Recreation Area is another way to get yourself involved. By checking in at Molinaro Visitor Center and Nature Explore classroom, you are opening yourself up to start your adventures and enhance your education. Pamphlets are available for information and staff members are able to assist on Mondays and Wednesdays, and additionally on weekends.

2. Visit the Park

The park is home to a vast variety of recreational opportunities. It appeals to people of all ages and abilities.

Melody Orban, a member of The Bong’s Naturalist Association shares, “many people in Racine and Kenosha don’t realize what a ‘gem’ is practically in their backyard. We often think we need to go out of state for a vacation, but Bong State Recreation Area offers so much! The camping is great, but day use is a great option. There are many hiking trails of different lengths, picnic areas, special use areas for dog training, model rockets, astronomy events, and the Children’s Nature Explore Classroom.”

No matter if you are someone who wants to ride their ATV, UTV, or bike, there’s a spot for you. The park invites people to boat, canoe, kayak, camp, fish, hike, hunt, picnic, swim, and engage with Wisconsin’s eco-systems.

By visiting the park, you are engaging the plants that create this park’s uniqueness.

Unsure of what you’d like to do? There are some specific events to participate in for pollinator week, including the following:

Read in the Shade and Drink Lemonade June 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your own book and lunch; they’ll have lemonade! Meet at “Gathering 2,” the benches and picnic tables behind the Visitor Center. Read your own book or make use of the center’s shared puppets and listen to “A Very Hungry Caterpillar”

Pollinator Watercolors Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Paint with watercolors and create your own wildflowers and butterflies on a canvas of your choosing. Start out with step-by-step instructions, then create note cards and pictures of your own design! Supplies are included. There is limited enrollment for adults and children ages 12 & older. Registration is required. Call 262-878-5601 to register.

Pollinator Celebration Sunday, June 26 10 a.m. until noon Choose from a variety of pollinator activities at the Visitor Center including: Busy bee finger puppet activity Nectar relay race Make a seed paper bookmark Dissect a flower and learn their functions Observe a bee and learn about their structure Plant parsley and learn about herbal pollinators Take a guided walk to the butterfly gardens



3. Get Social

In honor of this special week, get social with Bong’s Naturalist Association, and those participating in Pollinator Week. On social media, share photos and videos of your participation in Pollinator Week by using the hashtag #PollinatorWeek.

Share this post with others including your family and friends to get them interested in pollinator week.

