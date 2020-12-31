2020 is a year that we will never forget. For many, it brought challenges, but it also showcased the strength of our community. While we are still in the thick of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, that won’t stop us from ringing in the New Year.

The Racine County Eye encourages Racine county residents to celebrate the start of 2021 on a safe and smart note. Check out these 5 ways to safely ring in the New Year in Southeastern Wisconsin.

1. Host a Virtual Party

Parties may look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean the fun will be halted. Invite your friends to join a Zoom call so that you can celebrate the end of 2020 together. Make your favorite party appetizers and dishes. Share the recipes for your favorite party hors d’oeuvres ahead of time, so that you and your friends can munch on the same snacks. This is a great way to feel together, even if it’s virtually, rather than in person.

Another great way to celebrate the holiday is by playing games with your friends or family via video chat. Don’t have any fun games? Pick up a new board game by supporting a small business like Twin Dragon Games.

By having a virtual party, you’re more likely to kick off the New Year on healthy terms. With New Years Eve just days away, start making plans with family and friends now. Go ahead, share this article with them as a reminder.

2. Set New Years Resolutions

We can all agree that there are parts of 2020 that we want to stay in 2020. The year upon us is full of growth and hope. Resolutions are a great way to make positive change. Set a goal for yourself and work to achieve it this year. Most people think about saving money, changing their eating habits, and focusing on themselves. While all great things to achieve, let’s think about other resolutions to make. Here’s a list of resolutions that can make 2021 an even better year that imagined.

Shop local – focus on spending your money locally and investing in businesses in the Racine County area Check out the list of the 2020 Racine County Eye Business Spotlights for places to shop

– focus on spending your money locally and investing in businesses in the Racine County area Subscribe and read local news- pay attention to the events, and what’s happening in Racine County by following the Racine County Eye

pay attention to the events, and what’s happening in Racine County by following the Racine County Eye Join a local gym- if you want to get active, join a local gym in the community rather than a big corporation, check out Mt. Sinai Gym-Racine County Eye Perk Member

3. New Years Dining

New Year, but same ole great Racine restaurants. 2020 has been a tough, so spare yourself the dishes and time, order out for the New Year. Check out these Racine businesses offering specials:

Blue Bear 3 course menu 2 appetizers, 2 entres, and 2 desserts (vegan and gluten free options available) Curbside New Years Menu completed with cocktail kits for the occasion Get $10 off a kit when you pre-order your meal Order on http://Bluebeareats.com/

The Beacon Tavern and Grill Slow Roasted Prime Rib Dinners Dine in and Carry Out Options Spend $40or more & get free bottle of champagne or wine ($18-$20 value)

The Summit Restaurant and Cocktails Click here for the New Years Eve Menu To-go orders over $125 receive a complimentary champagne package including plastic flutes, and a bottle of champagne



4. Outdoor Activities

Wisconsinites aren’t afraid of a little cold, so get outside this New Years Eve. Here’s what you can do:

Visit River Bend Nature Center Trails including the Andis Chickadee Trail will remain open from dawn until dusk The facility will be closed on New Years Eve and New Years Day

Visit Holiday Lights Check out this article here for information about Holiday light shows in Southeastern Wisconsin

Participate in the Dash & Splash Click here for information about the event



5. Count Down To Midnight

Watching the ball drop in New York is a classic way to ring in the new year. Nothing feels better than the anticipation when counting down to midnight. You can enjoy the holidays from the comfort of your own home, in a fun, safe, and celebratory way.

There won’t be any crowds gathering in the city that never sleeps, but the Times Square Ball drop is happening and you can participate. A private event honoring frontline workers and their families will be taking place in New York City this year. Watch online on ABC.

We agree that honoring frontline workers is of upmost importance, as we kiss 2020 goodbye. Check out stories of heroism by clicking here to read our Hometown Hero series.

CDC Guidance

The Center for Disease and Control has put forth advisement that can help to ensure that your holiday keeps you and others safe from contracting the COVID-19 virus or the flu.

Read about what the CDC recommends by clicking here.

The Racine County Eye thanks you for your support in 2020 and wishes our readers a very happy and healthy 2021.

