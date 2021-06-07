RIPON, WI — Ripon College has announced its Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean’s List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40-grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.

Ethan Brannen of Waterford, Wisconsin, is majoring in Undeclared

Michael Cohoon of Union Grove, Wisconsin, is majoring in Sociology and Politics and Government with a minor in American Studies

McKenna Daams of Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, is majoring in Studio Art and Business Management

Nicholas Ditscheit of Union Grove, Wisconsin, is majoring in Psychology with a minor in Religion

Callysta Hansen of Franksville, Wisconsin, is majoring in Biology with a minor in Criminal Justice

Ethan Hansen of Franksville, Wisconsin, is majoring in English with minors in Educational Studies and Music

Kaitlin Hutchinson of Sturtevant, Wisconsin, is majoring in Chemistry-Biology

Emma Karpinski of Waterford, Wisconsin, is majoring in Educational Studies MC/EA

Zacharias Olstinske of Burlington, Wisconsin, is majoring in Politics and Government and Economics

Riley Pella of Burlington, Wisconsin, is majoring in Politics and Government with a minor in Business Management

Nicole Petrovic of Mt Pleasant, Wisconsin, is majoring in Psychobiology

Sarah Weber of Racine, Wisconsin, is majoring in Psychology, Anthropology, and Philosophy with minors in Religion and Sociology

