River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N Green Bay Rd., welcomes the community to take part in their maple sugaring experience. A Naturalist at River Bend Nature Center will be your guide through the trails as you learn how to drill and tap a tree.

Those who choose to participate will tap a maple tree, collect and carry buckets of sap back to the evaporator. Explorers will get a first-hand look at the process from sap to syrup, then to sugar.

This is an ongoing one-hour experience that takes place Mondays through Saturdays at River Bend Nature Center, starting mid-February and going through March 2022. Reservations are required; group sizes are limited to a maximum of 9 participants. The cost for the event is $50 per group.

In addition, community members are welcome to sponsor a maple tree for $35 at River Bend Nature Center. If you choose to sponsor a maple tree, you’ll receive a pint of real maple syrup and your name will be displayed on a maple tree in the sugarbush*.

To become a sponsor or to reserve your time for your exclusive program, contact River Bend Nature Center. Call 262-639-1515, visit the River Bend Nature Center website or email info@riverbendracine.org.

All proceeds from this event will go to support River Bend Nature Center’s mission of providing environmental education and outdoor recreation for adults, children and families of Racine County and the surrounding areas.

*A sugarbush is a grove of maple trees.

