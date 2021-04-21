River Bend Nature Center invites you and your family/friends to paddle on the Root River. Canoes and kayaks are available to rent seven days a week. Step into your boat, push away from land, dip your paddle into the water and take that first stroke! You’ll leave your cares and stresses behind as you sight birds and wildlife and explore the river. Paddling is for anybody looking for an opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Paddling is fun, easy, and enjoyable, as well as a great low-impact workout and a mental health booster.

Monday -Friday 8 a.m. – all boats must be back before 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday 9 a.m. – all boats must be back before 5 p.m.

$25 per boat/3 hours

For Reservations – (262) 639-1515 – or – info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org

Further information at: www.RiverBendRacine.org