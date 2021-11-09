The River Bend Nature Center invites one and all to come to a full moon drum circle and drum building workshop. Come to one or both events!

Full Moon Drum Circle

Participants will welcome the full moon together with music and the setting of intentions while settled around a fire. Extra drums will be available, however, you are also welcome to bring your own instruments. It is recommended to bring a chair or blanket for personal use.

This free event requires no reservations and is a drug/alcohol-free space. The Center welcomes and will gladly accept free-will donations.

The Drum Circle will take place on Friday, November 19, from 6:00–7:30 p.m. at the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N Green Bay Rd, in Racine.





Photos courtesy of River Bend Nature Center

Drum Building Workshop

In this class, led by Chad Lock, attendees will learn and then build their own drums. Lock will demonstrate the building technique, then guide others through the process.

The cost is $150 per drum; all materials will be provided. Class size is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today.

Reservations can be made by emailing info@riverbendracine.org or calling (262) 639-1515.

The Drum Building Workshop will be held Saturday, November 20, from 1:00–3:00 p.m.

For more information about these events or other programs, please visit River Bend Nature Center, or call (262) 639-1515.