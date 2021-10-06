River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N Green Bay Rd, is hosting a full moon drum circle on Wednesday, October 20. The drum circle starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and free. This is a drug and alcohol-free event. On the night of the October full moon at River Bend Nature Center attendees should meet at the pavilion.

“We will welcome the full moon with music and intention,” says River Bend Nature Center.

In addition, attendees are welcome to bring a chair or blanket. There will be some drums available, but people are also welcome to bring an instrument of their own.

Donations are welcome and appreciated. For more information about River Bend Nature Center and its programs, please visit here or contact us at 262-639-1515.

