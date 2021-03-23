RACINE, WI – River Bend Nature Center is now enrolling children ages 4-13 in its Summer Nature Camps.

The weekly sessions give children an opportunity to simply “be a kid” while exploring the forest, fields, prairie, ponds, and river as well as making friends. Campers learn to understand and enjoy the natural world in a safe, non-competitive, and positive atmosphere. Camps also offer canoeing, archery, environmental education, bushcraft, and much more.

More information about the summer nature camp and weekly themes is available at www.RiverBendRacine.org. Further, you may call (262) 639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.

For more information about River Bend Nature Center and its programs, or to make a financial contribution, please visit www.RiverBendRacine.org

