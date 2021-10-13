The Village of Caledonia Police Department recently released information about a road closure/traffic alert. Caledonia residents and drivers passing through the area should be aware that County Highway G is closed, at this time.

County Highway G, between County Highway H and the East Frontage Road, will be closed for pavement repairs. People who need access to businesses, churches, and their residences within the closure are allowed to drive there.

The milling portion of the project was completed yesterday. Paving will be worked on today and Thursday. The project is set to be completed on Friday, October 15.

Please use Four Mile or Seven Mile Roads as detours.

