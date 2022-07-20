A 22-year-old Racine man and a 17-year-old boy have now been charged with starting a fight with a man they encountered during a road rage incident last March.

The charges against Lawrence Jones, 22, were originally filed in April, and a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear. He was in custody and charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of battery and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail and $11,000 in fines.

His co-defendant in the road rage incident, Jonny Dingillo, was charged in April with the same crimes with the enhancer of being party to a crime. When Dingillo didn’t make his initial appearance, a warrant was issued for his arrest that was vacated on May 20 when he was charged with a host of additional felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Criminal complaint: Road rage incident

According to the criminal complaint from March, a man reported he was involved in a road rage incident and had the license plate of the other car. He also said the individuals – later identified as Jones and Dingillo – from the other car came to his house and parked next to another car in the man’s driveway. When the man went outside to look at the other car, he saw a window had been broken.

Road rage in excess

Jones and Dingillo exited their vehicle, and Jones approached the man holding a hammer while Dingillo went around the man, the complaint continues. The man and Dingillo started fighting, and Jones threw the hammer at the man, hitting him in the arm. The man’s wife came outside at one point and was chased back inside the house by Dingillo.

Jones was assigned a $400 cash bond for the road rage incident and ordered to stay away from the other driver. He will next be in court on September 27 for a status conference. Dingillo was assigned a $500 cash bond and will next be in court for this case on August 29 for a status conference.

For the drug case against him, Dingillo was assigned a $15,000 cash bond on May 20. On June 23, his attorney argued unsuccessfully for a bond modification that would have resulted in a signature bond co-signed by one of his parents and a GPS bracelet with exceptions for Dingillo to attend rehabilitation.

On July 14, Dingillo’s attorney argued for a bond reduction, and the judge agreed, reducing it to $10,000. At the same hearing, Dingillo entered a not guilty plea. He will next be in court on September 23 for a status conference.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.