Although the Racine County roads were quieter last year, there were still close to 6,000 crashes involving large trucks in Wisconsin, with a quarter of these collisions resulting in injury or death. Truck drivers can take steps to avoid common causes of accidents such as speeding or distracted driving, However, they also rely on local organizations and programs to keep the highways free from hazards, and maintain safe road conditions all year round. Prioritizing safety is also a key element to running a successful trucking company. A secure working environment helps to minimize the risk of accidents and avoid unnecessary downtime in a busy schedule.

Dealing with the Consequences of Accidents

Due to the weight and size of the trucks involved, a commercial vehicle accident can be very serious. After a collision, it is important to act quickly in order to deal with any potential injuries and the subsequent trauma experienced by those involved. In addition, promptly clearing traffic incidents is a priority for road safety patrols in Racine County, in order to remove hazards from the road and keep traffic flowing safely. Since 2008, two separate initiatives covering Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties were merged to create the ‘Freeway Service Team’. This incorporates a further Safety Patrol that can identify and assist any motorists who have experienced a breakdown or been involved in a minor collision.

Finding Safe and Efficient Routes

Large trucks are usually limited to major transport routes with no height restrictions and wide lanes that they can safely navigate. In contrast, because of their exceptional weight, logging trucks in Wisconsin are currently prohibited from using interstate highways. This can result in them being forced to use smaller roads and tight intersections in busy towns. A Wisconsin congressman has put forward a new bill to reverse this restriction, suggesting that trucks should be able to use major highways again. He argues that taking these routes would be safer and more efficient as they avoid hazards in small towns such as school zones and residential areas, and, because the routes are more direct, less fuel is consumed.

Managing Hazardous Roads in Winter

Every type of road can become hazardous to large commercial vehicles in winter. While local residents were encouraged to stay home last February as almost 18 inches of snow fell in Downtown Racine, commercial vehicles don’t always have the option of interrupting the delivery of urgent goods and services. To keep the highways system clear of snow and ice, over 750 snowplows operate throughout the state of Wisconsin during the winter months. In addition, the state allows for the fitting of tire chains, as long as they are reasonably proportioned, and these can be effective in preventing larger vehicles from skidding on snow and ice.

Accidents involving trucks can be devastating, not only causing injury and trauma but also resulting in downtime for transport companies. While truckers should make every effort to drive safely, the risk of accidents is minimized if they are driving on roads free from hazards.