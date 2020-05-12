Robert W. Harrisson, 95, died peacefully in his sleep at home Saturday. He was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on August 27, 1924.

Robert had his first job at the age of 9 selling magazines and went on to jobs at Sterling Drug, Shaeffer Pen, S.C. Johnson, Western Publishing, finally starting his own business with his wife, Books ‘R’ Fun, which led to his founding what was, at the time, a groundbreaking company called Pack ‘N’ Ship. After leaving Pack ‘N’ Ship, he found inactivity difficult so he worked at H & R Block for nearly a decade. He loved hosting dinner and bridge parties with his wife; grilling for the family and making his secret recipe barbecue sauce.

When he finally retired completely, he had time for his passions: reading and watching sports. There wasn’t a best-seller he hadn’t read or sports statistics he didn’t know. He even made a brave attempt to teach one of his daughters about football, painstakingly explaining positions, plays, and color commentary. His grandchildren were the lights of his life and they could count on him to be there for them

whenever he was needed.

Another joy was the Thursday Morning Breakfast Club that met at Cliff’s Boathouse until it closed. He loved the people crowding in, pushing several tables together to accommodate everyone, the bad jokes, the local news, the hearty laughter and the friendship.

Bob will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter Judith and her children Connie and Andrew, and daughter Sandra (Fred) and her children Ariel and Ryan, as well as five great-grandchildren, his much beloved niece, Pam Walls and nephew Greg, and dear friend and helper Bonnie Muniz. He was pre-deceased by his mother Olive, father James, and brother Clarke.

There will be a small private memorial service at a date in the future.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.