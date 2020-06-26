Robert “Bobby” John Michael Hopkins, 30, died on Saturday. He was born in Racine, November 29, 1989, son of Robert and Patricia (Nee: Zicarelli) Hopkins.

Robert was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 2008” . He was an outstanding athlete where he shined in baseball and was proud to be on their varsity team. He previously was employed by Shiloh Industries. Robert was a huge fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. He had a great love for his family and friends.

He will be dearly missed by his mother, Patricia Hopkins (Fred Vogt); his grandmother, Rose Zicarelli; his brother, Ross Hopkins; sister, Gina Hopkins; his uncles and aunts, Ronnie (Dianna) Zicarelli, Candy Zicarelli, Gary Hopkins, Richard (Sandy) Hopkins, Tom (Julie) Hopkins, Marcy Feil, June Hopkins; his niece, Juniper Krupp; special cousins, Casey Bremmer, Jenna Zicarelli, Marissa Bastian; best friend, Dustin Kollman; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hopkins; grandparents, John and Virginia Hopkins, Michael Zicarelli; aunts and uncles, Mike Zicarelli, Judy Hopkins, and Clyde Hopkins; and lastly his “second mom”, “Mamma Jo” Jodi Hartig Mandli.

Due to the current health pandemic, a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the viewing area at a time. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, June 28 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.