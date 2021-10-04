ROCHESTER – A fire caused extensive damage to a home here Saturday night. No one was

injured.

Racine County Communications received a report of a mattress on fire in the basement of a

home in the 500 block of Abbey Lane in the Village of Rochester shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and several area fire departments responded.

Upon arrival, deputies saw that the home’s basement was engulfed in flame and the fire was

spreading to the rest of the building.

Three residents in the home safely evacuated. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

