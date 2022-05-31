RACINE – Rocking chairs – 26 of them, to be exact – are Downtown Racine’s Public Art Project for 2022.

The sturdy, wooden, Amish-built chairs, each decorated by local artists, can be found outside businesses throughout the Downtown area. This marks the 21st consecutive year for the public art project presented by the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC).

Downtown Racine Public Art Project sneak peek

“Rockin’ with the Beatles” by Brenda Lois – Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation “We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for over 20 consecutive years. I believe these rocking chairs will be a huge hit. The designs range from The Beatles, to a 90’s theme, Nursery Rhymes, Badgers and even one made with over 9,000 buttons,” DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse said in a news release. “Giardino di bottoni” by Chelsey Cacciotti – Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

Similar to last year’s public art project that featured bistro sets, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt that people are encouraged to participate in at their leisure all summer long. Each rocking chair has a question that relates to the chair’s artistic design. Scavenger hunt participants who correctly answer at least 15 questions will be awarded a $5 gift card (valid at more than 100 participating businesses).

The scavenger hunt forms are available at the DRC office, 425 Main St., or may be downloaded at racinedowntown.com.

Of the 26 rocking chairs, eighteen will go up for an online public auction from Sept. 1-10 via the DRC website. The remaining eight will continue to be displayed in Downtown Racine during the summer months.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.