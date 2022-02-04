Advertisements

Job title: Crew Member

Company: Rocket Wash

Address: 4733 Spring Street,

City: Racine

Industry:

Duties: Responsible for providing customers with an exceptional buying experience. Maintain efficient operation of wash and overall cleanliness of the facility. Promote car wash cash sales and engage customers in car wash promotions.

What makes your job special? Are you looking for a position with a growth-minded company, where you can grow? Do you love clean cars? Do you take pride in providing WOW moments to customers? Do you like to serve others?

Willkomm’s Rocket Wash is the first conveyer-style car wash in the Racine/Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie area. Setting the Rocket Wash apart from the competition is the speed of wash and quality level. It is like no other car wash around.

We offer:

· Salary Range $9.00 to $12.00 per hour

· A Safe Working Environment

· Monthly Bonus Opportunities

· Advancement Opportunities

· Flexible Scheduling

· Paid Training

· Referral Bonus Program

· 401K Savings Plan with Employer Match (1000 hrs)

· Employee Recognition Themed Christmas Party

· Health Insurance (FT)

· Life Insurance (FT)

· Employee Recognition

· Dental/Vision Reimbursement (FT)

· Short & Long Term Disability (FT)

· Gym Membership Reimbursement (FT)

· Willkomm’s PERX Program

Here’s who to contact: Jayme

Email: jayme@rocketwashwi.com

Phone number: 2628988474

Website: https://www.rocketwashwi.com/