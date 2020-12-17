A fire on Dec. 16 caused approximately $100,000 in damages to the Rockhead’s Comics & Games building at 2328 Roosevelt Rd. in Uptown. Photo by Daniel Thompson/The Uptown Observer.

KENOSHA ⏤ An overloaded circuit on the second floor sparked an Uptown fire that damaged the Rockhead’s Comics & Games building.

The fire began around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16., at the structure at 2328 Roosevelt Rd.

To battle the fire, the Kenosha Fire Department called in an additional two units, Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said Thursday.

In addition, the department also poured about 250 gallons of water on the fire to put it out.

“There was roughly $100,000 damage to the building and contents,” Leipzig said in an email exchange with the Observer.

“There were no civilian injuries, but one of our firefighters did sustain a minor injury in the extinguishing of the fire.”

Rockhead’s another in a line of fires

Unfortunately, the Rockhead’s fire on Wednesday is the latest in a long line of fires in the Uptown area this year.

Earlier in 2020, separate fires claimed the businesses in the buildings on the opposite corners of 22nd Avenue at 63rd Street.

Likewise, many businesses along 22nd Avenue were destroyed over the summer during rioting that occured at the end of August.

