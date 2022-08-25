RACINE — The art installation of rocking chairs in Downtown Racine will soon go up for online auction to support the cultural diversity and further enrichment of businesses in the area.

16 Amish-crafted rocking chairs will be up for bidding, each with a starting bid of $300.

“The rocking chairs are sturdy, fun, and functional, and the artists did a beautiful job this year of highlighting popular themes,” said M. T. Boyle, chair of the Downtown Racine Corporation Board, in a July 25 press release. “I’m proud of how this project keeps the Downtown as a great destination for fun, food, and shopping.”