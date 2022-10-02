CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1.

Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light.

The event occurred after two 17-year-old students attended their high school Homecoming dance at Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisc. Reports indicate the students were headed to the passenger’s father’s home in Caledonia following the dance. No alcohol or other substances were involved in the accident.

Rollover accident result of running red light

According to a Racine County Eye source, the SUV was heading eastbound on 6 Mile Road and went through the red light at Highway 32. The driver of the semi struck the driver’s side of the burgundy SUV, resulting in a rollover.

The driver and passenger were helped out of the vehicle by the semi driver before rescue teams arrived. The driver of the car was transported by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were later reported to be a broken clavicle and elbow. Sources report this morning that she is home and resting.

The passenger of the SUV was cleared by paramedics and taken home by a parent with no major injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

