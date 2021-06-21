The Root River Voyager Series – environmental education workshops for community members ages 9 and up – starts on Thursday, July 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), located at 1301 W. 6th Street. Topics will include the basics of canoeing and kayaking, water quality, invasive species, and birds of the Root River. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register, email rec@uwp.edu. Registration is a one-time $10 fee. Participants are not required to attend every workshop. Youth under 18 must have a guardian present to participate. All participants will be required to wear masks while on land.

July 1: The Basics of Canoeing and Kayaking – learn the basics of canoeing/kayaking including how to wear a personal floatation device (PFD), how to enter and exit a boat, how to paddle and steer, and how to handle various scenarios in the water. Canoe/kayak paddle included.

July 8: Water Quality – learn about water pollution, identify pollution sources surrounding the REC, use simple chemistry kits to measure water pollution, and discuss methods to prevent it. Canoe/kayak paddle included.

July 15: Invasive species – learn about invasive species at the REC and what you can do to help stop the spread! Canoe/kayak paddle included.

July 22: Root River Birds – learn about bird life on the Root River. A canoe/kayak trip to search for birds is included.

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration, and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside. The REC is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm for canoe and kayak rentals, with the last boat departing at 3pm.

For more information email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912, or visit www.uwp.edu/REC