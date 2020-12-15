The following students have been trained and certified to be University of Wisconsin-Whitewater resident assistants for the 2020-21 academic year.

Racine, WI – Sean Steinbach, who is majoring in physical education

Union Grove, WI – Zachary Knudtson, who is majoring in finance

Racine, Wis. – Andrew Patterson, who is majoring in Business Management; Finance

Mount Pleasant, WI – Dalon Williams, who is majoring in media arts and game development

RAs are student staff members who serve as positive resources for other students on their residence hall floor, and encourage community-based learning and interaction among residents.

“The RAs are a critical component to our students’ UW-Whitewater experience. They demonstrate positive leadership and serve as role models to many of our students,” said Amanda Krier-Jenkins, assistant director – staff and academic development. “Collectively they have been a part of hundreds of academic interventions, dozens of community-building events and initiatives, and they support the community standards that allow residents to maximize their academic and personal success.”

RAs must maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, full-time student status, and complete several interviews with peers and academic staff members to hold this position. Students receive numerous benefits, as well as outstanding experience in communication skills and leadership.

